Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 10, 2015

A $23M Military Exercise: A Last Hurrah for JBER's 4-25th?

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

This week, US Army Alaska troops based at JBER have been taking part in a massive training exercise stretching from Alaska to Australia. Operation Talisman Saber involves over 33,000 military personnel from three continents.The airborne unit playing lead in one of the several on-going exercises in the Pacific theater is slated for cutbacks. The unit also exemplifies the Army’s changing global mission.

BC's Mount Polley Mine To Re-Open After 2014 Dam Breach

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

A British Columbia mine that’s become a symbol of mineral extraction’s environmental threats will reopen next month. Provincial officials Thursday granted the Mount Polley Mine conditional approval to resume limited operations.

Metlakatla's Tourism Industry Blossoms

Ruth Eddy, KRBD - Ketchikan

Metlakatla, the Annett Island town, has recently seen more visitors through the community’s tourism department. This year may be the first that tourism pumps some noteworthy money into the Tsimshian community.

Hoonah Vets Recount Vietnam War in New Documentary

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

A new documentary profiles the lives of Tlingit veterans from Hoonah who fought in the Vietnam War. As Lisa Phu reports, “Hunting in Wartime” premieres in the Southeast Alaska Native village Friday.

AK: Adventure-Bound Couple Moves Into $8,600 House on Wheels

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

A 1,200-square-foot house is considered small by today’s standards. But one Juneau couple is leaving their home for something with less than 100 square feet of livable space. They’re hitting the road, but that doesn’t come without sacrifice.

49 Voices: Michelle Spark of Princeton, New Jersey

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

This week for 49 Voices, we’re going far afield, to hear from an Alaskan living in …New Jersey! Michelle Sparck grew up in Bethel, one of a set of triplets born to Lucy Sparck, of Chevak, and the late Harold Sparck, who moved from Baltimore to Bethel in the ‘60s.