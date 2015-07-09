Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 8, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Army to Cut 2,600 Soldiers from JBER

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The Army plans to cut 2,600 troops from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and another 75 soldiers from Fort Wainwright. The cuts will slice two thirds of the personnel from the 4-25th Airborne Brigade.

Ocean Acidification Threatens Shellfish Hatcheries

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

New research paints an unsettling picture of the future of shellfish in coastal Alaska. The effects of ocean acidification are worsening and could mean the end of hatcheries in the next 25 years if costly mitigation efforts aren’t put in place.

Fire Crews Scramble to Protect A Village on the Koyukuk

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Fire crews are defending the Koyukuk River village of Hughes from a wildfire approaching from the east.

Nakeen Homepack: Processing Salmon With A Little TLC

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Many in Bristol Bay have dreamed of processing and selling their own catch… but the challenges are many. But some around the Bay are making it work. KDLG’s Hannah Colton caught up with one four-year old small processor, and she found that those challenges can be overcome with some grit and elbow grease, a little humor, and a lot of attention to detail.

POW Ferry Service Suspended

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System has cancelled this summer’s sailings between Petersburg and northern Prince of Wales Island. But they’ll happen next year.

Brother Francis Shelter Fields Complaints About Bullying

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Clients of the Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage are agitating for change. They are frustrated with the way they are being treated at the shelter and with some of the policies.

A Pilgrimage To Minidoka: 'We Can See The Memories Slipping Away'

Tom Banse, Northwest News Network

Living witnesses to the forced relocation of West Coast Japanese-Americans during World War II are growing fewer every year. Many who were incarcerated are in their 80s and 90s now.