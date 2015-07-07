Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 6, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Analysis of National Guard Records Released Under Walker Yields Few Significant Findings

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN - Juneau

One of the biggest issues of last year’s governor’s race was the state of the Alaska National Guard. A federal report had concluded that it was plagued with problems, ranging from mishandling of sexual assault reports to a general lack of trust in leadership. For months, media outlets tried to get records on then-Gov. Sean Parnell’s response, and the struggle culminated in a lawsuit. The executive branch was ordered to release thousands of pages of documents related to the Guard just days before an election that Parnell lost.

From Alaska to Australia: A $23M Military Exercise Takes Flight

Zach Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

On Monday, military units stationed a Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson begin a massive multinational training operation.

Missing Hiker Found Dead Near Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

A Florida man hiking on Juneau’s Mount Roberts trail system on July 4th was found dead Sunday night.

Troopers Detain Man After Standoff in Selawik

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers have taken a man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in the village of Selawik. One person was found dead outside the residence.

Couple Missing from Denali Highway Found Dead

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a man and woman reported missing from a campsite off the Denali Highway have been found dead.

In Juneau, A Call To Remove Mississippi’s Confederate Flag from Display

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Some locals are calling for the removal of the Mississippi state flag flying on the main street into downtown Juneau because it prominently features the Confederate stars and bars.

East Coast Theology School Selling Off Alaska Native Art, Feds to Investigate

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

The country’s oldest theological school is selling off its Native art collection, and Sealaska Heritage Institute is asking the feds to investigate.

Caribou Emigrate From Adak; Feds Struggle to Stop the Spread

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB - Unalaska

Every summer, a team of federal exterminators set up shop in the southwest corners of the state. Their job is to root out non-native animals that might disturb the Alaska Maritime wildlife refuge.

Mt. Marathon Attracts A Deeper Field of Competitors

Annie Feidt, KSKA - Anchorage

This weekend marked a new era for the Mount Marathon race in Seward. Foreigners dominated Alaska's favorite mountain run Saturday. And the top Alaskans say they are happy for the new level of competition.