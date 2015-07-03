Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 2, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Cross-Border Salmon Dispute Puts A Damper on Summer Troll Opener

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

Harbors emptied throughout Southeast this week as fishermen headed out for the beginning of the summer troll season.

Bristol Bay Sockeye: A Run on the Brink?

David Bedinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Alaska’s largest sockeye salmon fishery was predicted to have a near-record return this summer, but so far the reds have only trickled into Bristol Bay’s rivers.

Berkowitz Emphasizes New Tone for a New Anchorage in Inaugural Address

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Yesterday, Ethan Berkowitz formally became the new Mayor of Anchorage.

Anchorage's 2014-2015 Snowfall Levels Lowest on Record

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

As July begins and the National Weather Service resets their annual snowfall totals to zero, it's official -- Anchorage's snowfall levels last winter are the lowest on record.

Alaska's Shoreline Erosion Rate Among Highest Worldwide

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A new study from the U.S. Geological Survey finds that Alaska's northern coast has some of the highest rates of erosion in the world.

Parasite Plagues Some Yukon Kings

Laura Kraegel, KNOM – Nome

As salmon swim up the Yukon River, subsistence fishermen continue to express frustration about gear restrictions, closures, and — now — potentially infected fish.

Hjalmar "Ofi" Olson, Bristol Bay elder, dies at 75

David Bedinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Bristol Bay elder Hjalmar "Ofi" Olson passed away at an Anchorage hospital late Wednesday, according to family friends. Olson, who had been battling kidney failure for weeks, was 75.

Sea Shanties, Scurvy, and a Sailboat Regatta Without Wind

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The 19th annual Land’s End Regatta ended the way a sailboat race shouldn’t- it was called on the second day for lack of wind.