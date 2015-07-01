Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.
Shell Gets Federal Approval to Head North, With Some Stipulations
Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a Letter of Authorization to Shell on Tuesday. The authorization allows the oil company to “take small numbers of Polar bears and Pacific walrus incidental to activities occurring during it’s ‘Outer Continental Shelf 2015’ exploration drilling program in the Chukchi Sea” this summer.
Study: Climate Change Is A Chief Threat to Polar Bears
Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage
A new federal study shows Alaska's two polar bear populations could be greatly decreased in a decade.
On His Way Out, Mayor Sullivan Collects A Couple Souvenirs
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage
Today marks the end of Dan Sullivan's six years as mayor of Anchorage.
State Lifts Burn Ban, OKs Fireworks Before the 4th
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
State officials lifted bans today (Tuesday) on open burning and use of fireworks for most of Alaska.
In Petersburg, Childcare Shortage Leaves Parents Hanging
There is not enough child care in Petersburg. One of the preschools, The Petersburg’s Children’s Center, has a waiting list of 45 kids.
Study: Kings Are Smaller Than They Used To Be
Molly Dischner, KDLG – Dillingham
Chinook salmon returning to Nushagak and ten other Alaska rivers have gotten smaller in the past few decades, according to a study done by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Kenai Borough Re-Evaluates Controversial Fish Habitat Protections
Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering an ordinance that would scale back habitat protections for anadromous waters throughout the Kenai Peninsula.