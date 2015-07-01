Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 30, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Download Audio

Shell Gets Federal Approval to Head North, With Some Stipulations

Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a Letter of Authorization to Shell on Tuesday. The authorization allows the oil company to “take small numbers of Polar bears and Pacific walrus incidental to activities occurring during it’s ‘Outer Continental Shelf 2015’ exploration drilling program in the Chukchi Sea” this summer.

Study: Climate Change Is A Chief Threat to Polar Bears

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A new federal study shows Alaska's two polar bear populations could be greatly decreased in a decade.

On His Way Out, Mayor Sullivan Collects A Couple Souvenirs

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Today marks the end of Dan Sullivan's six years as mayor of Anchorage.

State Lifts Burn Ban, OKs Fireworks Before the 4th

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

State officials lifted bans today (Tuesday) on open burning and use of fireworks for most of Alaska.

In Petersburg, Childcare Shortage Leaves Parents Hanging

There is not enough child care in Petersburg. One of the preschools, The Petersburg’s Children’s Center, has a waiting list of 45 kids.

Study: Kings Are Smaller Than They Used To Be

Molly Dischner, KDLG – Dillingham

Chinook salmon returning to Nushagak and ten other Alaska rivers have gotten smaller in the past few decades, according to a study done by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Kenai Borough Re-Evaluates Controversial Fish Habitat Protections

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering an ordinance that would scale back habitat protections for anadromous waters throughout the Kenai Peninsula.