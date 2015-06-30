Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 29, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

A Dark View of Arctic Geopolitics

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

World leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, have talked of the Arctic as a zone of peace and co-operation. But continued tranquility is just one forecast for the region.

Shell's Arctic Drilling Rig Arrives to Dutch Harbor

Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska

The Transocean Polar Pioneer, a drill rig contracted by Royal Dutch Shell, has arrived in Dutch Harbor.

Gov. Walker Signs Fuels Tax Increase

Associated Press

Alaska Governor Bill Walker has officially signed off on the state's first tax increase in a decade.

What the Supreme Court's Redistricting Decision Means For Alaska

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the right of citizens to make changes to the congressional redistricting process through initiatives.

Kachemak Residents Buck A Hatchery Proposal in Tutka Bay

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

Cook Inlet Aquaculture Association is a salmon research and advocacy center fighting for an opportunity to temporarily move 80 million artificially bred pink salmon fry into Tutka Bay every year.

Katmai Bear Cams Draw International Audience of Millions

Hannah Colton, KDLG – Dillingham

Last year 16 million viewers tuned in to watch a reality show with no dialogue, no celebrities, and hardly any humans. They were watching Explore.org’s bear cams at Katmai National Park and Preserve, where brown bears catch salmon and hang out at Brooks Falls. The cams went live for their fourth summer on last week.

Bristol Bay Salmon Camp: 'Can We Eat the Fin?'

Matt Martin, KDLG – Dillingham

Every summer the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation holds salmon camps for middle school and high school kids. It's a mix of a little fun and little education on the region's number one renewable resource, salmon.