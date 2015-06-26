Alaska: On the Cusp of Recession?
With oil prices stuck in the gutter, Alaska is staring down the possibility of economic recession. Combine that with declining federal dollars and jobs, military reductions and a weakened fishing industry and it all adds up to a perfect storm. It's an uncomfortable question: what will our economy look like without a booming oil sector?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Gregg Erickson, economist, Erickson & Associates
- Larry Persily, former Alaska LNG director
- Callers statewide
