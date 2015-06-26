Alaska: On the Cusp of Recession?

With oil prices stuck in the gutter, Alaska is staring down the possibility of economic recession. Combine that with declining federal dollars and jobs, military reductions and a weakened fishing industry and it all adds up to a perfect storm. It's an uncomfortable question: what will our economy look like without a booming oil sector?

HOST: Lori Townsend

Gregg Erickson, economist, Erickson & Associates

economist, Erickson & Associates Larry Persily, former Alaska LNG director

former Alaska LNG director Callers statewide

Cliff Groh's Speech on Alaska Fiscal and Economic Future 1 July 2015

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 30, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

