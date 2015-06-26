Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska: On the Cusp of Recession?

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published June 26, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

With oil prices stuck in the gutter, Alaska is staring down the possibility of economic recession. Combine that with declining federal dollars and jobs, military reductions and a weakened fishing industry and it all adds up to a perfect storm. It's an uncomfortable question: what will our economy look like without a booming oil sector?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Gregg Erickson, economist, Erickson & Associates

  • Larry Persily, former Alaska LNG director

  • Callers statewide

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 30, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
