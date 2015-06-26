Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 25, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Plane With 9 On Board Crashes in Misty Fjords

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A Promech float plane with nine people on board apparently crashed near Ella Lake in Misty Fiords National Monument outside of Ketchikan. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly Parker says the plane was reported overdue this afternoon.

'Northern Edge' Military Exercise Returns to Alaska After 4-Year Hiatus

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

For the last week and a half, the military has been conducting Northern Edge, the largest training exercise held in Alaska. About 6,000 troops from all branches of the military are in Anchorage and the Gulf of Alaska.

State Applauds Supreme Court Ruling on Subsidies

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

More than 16,000 Alaskans will keep their health insurance subsidies under a ruling issued Thursday by the United States Supreme Court. The Court ruled 6 to 3 in favor of the argument that the Affordable Care Act allows residents in states like Alaska to access federal subsidies on healthcare.gov.

E. Coli Detected in Haines' Water Supply

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Haines residents are being told to boil their drinking water after E. coli was found in the municipal water system.

Partial Evacuations Underway in Aniak and Chuathbaluk

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Fires are growing quickly in the middle Kuskokwim. The North Aniak fire has reached the river below Aniak, threatening the Crow Village area.

Sled Dogs Safe, But Musher Stays To Protect Fire-Threatened Homestead

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Yukon Quest champion Brent Sass remains at his wildfire-threatened compound in Eureka, but his dogs are safe in Fairbanks.

Soldotna Lodge Opens Doors to Fire Victims 2 Years Running

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The Card Street fire near Sterling is diminishing and many evacuees are returning to their homes this week. Across the central peninsula, hotels and restaurants that helped with relief efforts are getting back to business as usual. But for one hotel in Soldotna, this isn’t the first time they’ve stepped up and the community now knows where to turn for help, year after year.

Ready.. Set... Sparc!

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Strolling down D Street in downtown Anchorage, the Sparc! studio blends in with the line of shops and galleries. But behind the displays of vivid paintings and sculptures, artists are learning more than just creative expression.

Historic Juneau Park Becomes an Oasis for Alaska Artists

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

More than six decades later, the historic cabin is being used as an oasis for Alaska artists.