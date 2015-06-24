Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 23, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Conservation Groups Say Shell's Drilling Plan Violate Walrus Rule

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

Environmental groups say they’ve found a fundamental flaw in Shell’s plan to drill in the Chukchi Sea this summer and they’re asking the government to rescind its approval.

Interior Alaska Ablaze With Lightning-Ignited Fires

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Smoke is spreading over a large area of the state, as wildfire activity grows. There were 56 new wildfires Monday statewide, and 238 active, mostly in interior and southwest Alaska.

Crews Stage in Kalskag to Quell An Upshot in Wildfires

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Fire officials are moving crews off the Whitefish Lake fire to Lower Kalskag as a staging area for protecting homes and other communities threatened by fires.

55 Homes Destroyed by Sockeye Fire, According to New Estimate

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Officials with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough say 55 homes were destroyed by the Sockeye fire. That number is more than twice what was estimated last week as the fire still raged.

Two Volcanoes Under Watch in the Aleutians

Emily Schwing, KUCB – Unalaska

Two volcanoes in the Aleutian chain have been showing signs of activity for years, but recent satellite images prompted the Alaska Volcano Observatory to raise its alert level and aviation color code.

A Collaborative Classroom Drives Team Learning

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

What happens when you throw a mix of middle school kids who all learn at different levels into one class then hand them a couple of college-level texts? An innovative, collaborative approach to teaching that gets students to pay attention.

Guide Academy Helps Locals Land Jobs At Sportfishing Lodges

Matt Martin, KDLG – Dillingham

A week on at a sport fishing lodge in Bristol Bay costs tourist thousands of dollars. It’s a major regional industry but it is largely owned and operated by outsiders. The Bristol Bay River and Guide Academy seeks to bring a slice of the pie home by training local kids in the art of fly fishing.

French Company Courts Petersburg As A Cruise Destination

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

A French tour boat carrying about 250 people is visited Southeast Alaska last week.