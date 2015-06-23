Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 22, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

'Fairbanks Four' Suspect Paroled

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

One of four Fairbanks men fighting for exoneration from murder convictions was paroled last week.

Economic Report Assesses Potential for A Recession in Alaska

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The state released a report last week with the ominous title, "The Great Alaska Recession." It's written by Juneau economist Greg Erickson, who was commissioned by the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to produce a report on the economic impact of Medicaid Expansion.

GOP Presidential Candidate Announces Alaska Team

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

Of the throng of Republicans known to be running for president, the state party says Marco Rubio is the first to announce an Alaska team.

Wildfire Threatens Nulato; Village Evacuates Upriver

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Tim Bodony, KIYU – Galena

Dozens of new wildfires are burning around interior and western Alaska, as widespread lightning continues to cause new starts. An Alaska Interagency Coordination Center report listed 47 new fires Monday morning, with 186 active blazes state-wide.

Conflicting Water Rights at the Heart of Chuitna Mining Debate

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

PacRim Coal is proposing a strip mining operation on the west side of Cook Inlet, in the Chuitna watershed. It proposes removing the water completely from a tributary of the Chuitna River, which is a salmon stream. On August 21st, there will be a public hearing in Anchorage about the reservation of water applications for the area near the proposed mine.

Breaking the Link Between Childhood Trauma And Suicide

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

About 200 people in Juneau have joined forces to break the link between childhood trauma and suicide. They took part in a two-day suicide prevention conference last week.

Online Map Keeps Tabs on the Lay of Juneau's Cemetery

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

A grease-smudged stack of 25 fading sheets of paper in a storage shed is one of only two copies of who’s buried where in Evergreen Cemetery. All the burials since 1986 are hand-written. Now that’s about to change.