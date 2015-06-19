Alaska News Nightly: June 18, 2015

Download Audio

Small Part of Card Street Fire Under Control

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

A very small portion of the Card Street Fire on the Kenai Peninsula is under control, and the evacuation notice for a couple neighborhoods has been lifted. The fires continue to move east, into the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge and away from residential areas.

Sockeye Fire Starting to “Cooperate”

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Officials say the Sockeye fire burning near Willow is beginning to "cooperate." Incident Commander Tom Kurth says the total acreage burning is just over 7,000 <7,066>, a slight drop from yesterday, although that’s in part due to better mapping of the fire’s perimeter. The full number of fire fighters on scene is approaching 600.

Healy Lake Fire Doubles In Size

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Several wildfires are burning in the interior, including a growing blaze east of Delta Junction. Division of Forestry spokesman Tim Mowry says the Healy Lake fire made a major push west toward Delta beginning late Wednesday night and increased in size from 2,000 to up to 6,000 acres.

Juneau Protesters Rally Against Shell’s Arctic Plans

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

A crowd of about 40 gathered in the drizzling rain outside Juneau’s federal building this afternoon to protest Royal Dutch Shell’s oil rig, the Polar Pioneer. The vessel left Seattle on Monday after weeks of public outcry.

Six Cruise Ships Release Treated Sewage into Harbors

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Did you know some cruise ships are allowed to discharge wastewater while anchored or tied up in port? State officials and industry representatives say it’s safe. But critics fear it’s fouling local harbors.

Fishermen In the Dark About King Limits

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

There are less than two weeks to go before the traditional start of the summer king salmon trolling season, on July 1st -- but fishermen in Southeast don’t know yet how many kings they’ll be allowed to catch. Representatives on the Pacific Salmon Commission are deadlocked -- they can’t agree how many king salmon are out there. And that has put this year’s king salmon season in jeopardy.

Mat-Su Residents To Learn About Their Homes in Wake of Sockeye

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

The Mat-Su Borough government planned to meet individually with residents who evacuated the Sockeye fire Thursday to tell them if their homes are still standing. Some already know.

Kids Gather in Tanana to Learn Some Basketball and Life Skills

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Kids from several villages and Fairbanks are gathered in the Yukon village community of Tanana this weekend for a basketball camp that seeks to do more than just help young people brush up on their bucket skills.