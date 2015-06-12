It’s wildfire season in Alaska and this year more than 50,000 acres have already burned. Is this the new normal? It's been a hot and dry spring and climate conditions are changing. Even the tundra is burning. How will these changes impact wildfires and how we fight them?

Information specific to the Sockeye Fire or Card Street Fire may be dated after 11 a.m.

HOST: Anne Hillman

Tom Kurth, state fire program manager, Alaska Division of Forestry

Rick Thoman, climate scientist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Shaylon Cochran, reporter, KDLL - Kenai

Phillip Manning, reporter, KTNA - Talkeetna

Callers statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

