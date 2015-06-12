Wildfire Season in Alaska
It’s wildfire season in Alaska and this year more than 50,000 acres have already burned. Is this the new normal? It's been a hot and dry spring and climate conditions are changing. Even the tundra is burning. How will these changes impact wildfires and how we fight them?
Information specific to the Sockeye Fire or Card Street Fire may be dated after 11 a.m.
- Sockeye Map Shows Modest Fire Growth For Monday
- Card Street Fire Grows To 1200 Acres
- Capital of Mushing Evacuates Hundreds of Sled Dogs as Sockeye Smolders
- Sockeye Fire Continues to Burn; Walker Declares Disaster
- Emergency Preparedness - Surviving Wildfires
- Sockeye Willow Fire Pet and Home Resource Finder
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
- Tom Kurth, state fire program manager, Alaska Division of Forestry
- Rick Thoman, climate scientist, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Shaylon Cochran, reporter, KDLL - Kenai
- Phillip Manning, reporter, KTNA - Talkeetna
- Callers statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 16, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.