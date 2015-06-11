Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 17, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Key Provisions of Erin's Law Restored

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After holding the bill for three weeks, the Senate Finance Committee has unveiled a new version of the Alaska Safe Children’s Act -- known nationally as “Erin’s Law.” Some controversial riders have been removed.

Village Crime Victims Need Intervention, Senators Told

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon the Senate Indian Affairs Committee heard pleas for better treatment of crime victims in Native communities.

State Consolidates Two Divisions in Dept. of Labor

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker will take a modest step toward streamlining state government by combining two divisions within the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Lawyers Say Walker Can Act On Medicaid Without the Legislature

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker likely has the authority to expand Medicaid without legislative approval, according to two legal opinions written last month.

Fairbanks Man Likely Contracted Measles in Mongolia

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A case of measles in Fairbanks is the first confirmed occurrence of the highly contagious viral infection in the state in 15 years.

State Budget Cuts Squeeze Wildland Firefighters

Hannah Colton, KDLG – Dillingham

Firefighting efforts are winding down on two wildfires in Southwest Alaska. The 14,800-acre Whitefish Lake Fire was contained as of Monday. At just over 25,000 acres, the Bogus Creek Fire was the largest yet this year, and demobilized Tuesday.

New Marijuana Restrictions Regulate Secondhand Smoke

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Marijuana is now subject to the same rules limiting secondhand smoke from cigarettes in Alaska's largest city.

Nikiski Seeks More Law Enforcement as Petty Crime Booms

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

More property crime and the potential for hundreds of new residents in the coming years has the unincorporated area of Nikiski looking for more law enforcement.

Study Investigates Water Contamination in North Pole

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A federal agency will conduct a study to determine the danger of drinking groundwater contaminated by the industrial solvent sulfolane in the North Pole area.

With Seconds to Spare, Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Kupreanof

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Four people are safe after their fishing tender sank off Cape Fairweather early Wednesday morning.