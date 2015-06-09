Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 8, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

North Pacific Council Cuts Bycatch Caps; Critics Say It’s Not Enough

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

After several days of emotional testimony, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council voted on Sunday afternoon (5-7-15) to reduce limits on halibut bycatch in the Bering Sea -- by 21-percent overall.

Governor's Weekend Think Tank Hits on PFD, Tax Structure

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Bill Walker gathered Alaska leaders from around the state in Fairbanks over the weekend to talk about state services and how to pay for them.

Sen. Sullivan Moves D.C. Office to Hart Building

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

Sen. Dan Sullivan is out of the basement. His staff announced today that they’ve moved to their new office location in the nation’s capital.

Army Combat Camp Focuses on New-School Techniques

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Last week, 109 members of the military gathered at Fort Richardson for two days of unsanctioned fighting.

Innovative Program Brings Dental Care to Underserved Alaskans

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Ten years ago, the American Dental Association unsuccessfully sued to get the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to halt its Alaska Dental Health Therapist (DHAT) program. Now the program has won a national award for its innovative approach to providing Alaska Natives with dental care.

Homeless Teens Find Help at 'My House'

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

An innovative Wasilla plan has helped homeless teens get off the street and into housing.

Juneau Symphony Names Troy Quinn its Newest Conductor

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

The Juneau Symphony has named Troy Quinn its newest conductor. He has an advanced degree in conduction, but he's also game to bring pop culture to the orchestra.