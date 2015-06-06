Alaska News Nightly: June 5, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio:

FEC Hits Sullivan Campaign With $3k Fine

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The Federal Election Commission slapped Sen. Dan Sullivan’s campaign with a fine of nearly $3,000 for failing to disclose donations.

Governor's Weekend Retreat To Look Beyond Budget Impasse

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott are sponsoring a weekend retreat on building a sustainable future at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Bragaw Extension Stumbles Over Land-Use Regs

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The planned $20-million-dollar Bragaw Extension would cut through University of Alaska-Anchorage lands to join Bragaw with Elmore. But the land has restrictions on it date from when it was sold by the federal government back in 1964.

Court Allows Pebble v. EPA to Proceed

Dave Bedinger, KDLG – Dillingham

The Pebble Limited Partnership's lawsuit against the EPA, alleging

violations of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, will go forward . That's according to a ruling Thursday by federal court Judge H. Russel Holland.

Rotating Propeller Kills Wasilla Man in Wrangell-St. Elias

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A Wasilla man is dead after an accident in Wrangell - St. Elias National Park. According to Park officials, 62- year -old Clark J. Baldwin was killed instantly when he backed into a spinning plane propeller.

Panel Advises Trimming Halibut Bycatch in the Bering Sea

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

The advisory panel to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has come out in favor of reducing halibut bycatch in the Bering Sea.

Kuskokwim River Residents Face Early Season Restrictions

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

King salmon are beginning to show up on the Kuskokwim River. All eyes are on the few kings that are appearing in the Bethel Test Fishery and in subsistence fishermen’s nets during limited 4-inch openings.

On International Donut Day, Kobuk Has You Covered

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Today is National Donut Day and one Anchorage shop is getting national attention. The Kobuk's old fashioned donuts were highlighted by Huffington Post as one of the best in the country.

AK: Tundra Love

Hannah Colton, KDLG – Dillingham

Right now the tundra and forests of Bristol Bay are exploding with flora. While many foragers have already munched on fiddlehead ferns and are looking forward to wild berry picking, they may overlook the traditional medicinal uses of many Alaskan plants.

49 Voices: Sheila Arkell of Eagle River

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Sheila Arkell and her husband moved to Anchorage from Washington D.C. in the 1980s.