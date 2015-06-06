Alaska News Nightly: June 5, 2015
FEC Hits Sullivan Campaign With $3k Fine
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.
The Federal Election Commission slapped Sen. Dan Sullivan’s campaign with a fine of nearly $3,000 for failing to disclose donations.
Governor's Weekend Retreat To Look Beyond Budget Impasse
Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau
Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott are sponsoring a weekend retreat on building a sustainable future at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Bragaw Extension Stumbles Over Land-Use Regs
Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage
The planned $20-million-dollar Bragaw Extension would cut through University of Alaska-Anchorage lands to join Bragaw with Elmore. But the land has restrictions on it date from when it was sold by the federal government back in 1964.
Court Allows Pebble v. EPA to Proceed
Dave Bedinger, KDLG – Dillingham
The Pebble Limited Partnership's lawsuit against the EPA, alleging
violations of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, will go forward . That's according to a ruling Thursday by federal court Judge H. Russel Holland.
Rotating Propeller Kills Wasilla Man in Wrangell-St. Elias
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage
A Wasilla man is dead after an accident in Wrangell - St. Elias National Park. According to Park officials, 62- year -old Clark J. Baldwin was killed instantly when he backed into a spinning plane propeller.
Panel Advises Trimming Halibut Bycatch in the Bering Sea
Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka
The advisory panel to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has come out in favor of reducing halibut bycatch in the Bering Sea.
Kuskokwim River Residents Face Early Season Restrictions
Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel
King salmon are beginning to show up on the Kuskokwim River. All eyes are on the few kings that are appearing in the Bethel Test Fishery and in subsistence fishermen’s nets during limited 4-inch openings.
On International Donut Day, Kobuk Has You Covered
Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage
Today is National Donut Day and one Anchorage shop is getting national attention. The Kobuk's old fashioned donuts were highlighted by Huffington Post as one of the best in the country.
AK: Tundra Love
Hannah Colton, KDLG – Dillingham
Right now the tundra and forests of Bristol Bay are exploding with flora. While many foragers have already munched on fiddlehead ferns and are looking forward to wild berry picking, they may overlook the traditional medicinal uses of many Alaskan plants.
49 Voices: Sheila Arkell of Eagle River
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage
Sheila Arkell and her husband moved to Anchorage from Washington D.C. in the 1980s.