Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 4, 2015
Senate Spokesperson Arrested For DUI After LIO Hit-And-Run
Alexandra Gutierrez, KTOO – Juneau
A spokesperson for the Senate Majority caucus has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of the Anchorage Legislative Information Office.
Criminal Justice Commission Gets an Earful in Nome
Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome
Alaska’s criminal justice system is expensive, ineffective, and unsustainable—that’s the hard truth shared by a group of legal experts on the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission.
Tracking State Layoff Notices From the Mailroom to the Mailbox
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau
A lot of unhappy letters are arriving this week at state workers’ homes, following the announcement of mass layoffs if the legislature can’t pass a budget by July 1.
Regents Nominate Ex-Exec. For UA System President
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Former University of Alaska executive Jim Johnsen of Fairbanks has been put forward by the UA Board of Regents as their choice to be the university system’s next president.
The Gray Eagle Has Landed... In Fairbanks
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Army has decided to base nine Gray Eagle drones at Fort Wainwright.
Crews Battle 14,000-Acre Fire Near Kalskag
Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel
More than 100 firefighters are battling a wildfire south of Kalskag that started Sunday from lightening. It has grown to 14,200 acres.
Magnuson-Stevens: Concerns Abound Over Exempting Fisheries Decisions From NEPA
Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council will likely recommend some significant changes to the current version of the Magnuson-Stevens Act -- but not during its meeting in Sitka.
Mat-Su Borough Board Upholds Shooting Range
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage
A dispute between two Sutton landowners highlights the challenges of zoning in the Matanuska Susitna Borough.
Ketchikan Welcomes A Canine to Search And Rescue Squad
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
Ketchikan’s volunteer rescue service recently added a new four-legged team member.