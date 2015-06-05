Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 4, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Senate Spokesperson Arrested For DUI After LIO Hit-And-Run

Alexandra Gutierrez, KTOO – Juneau

A spokesperson for the Senate Majority caucus has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of the Anchorage Legislative Information Office.

Criminal Justice Commission Gets an Earful in Nome

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

Alaska’s criminal justice system is expensive, ineffective, and unsustainable—that’s the hard truth shared by a group of legal experts on the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission.

Tracking State Layoff Notices From the Mailroom to the Mailbox

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

A lot of unhappy letters are arriving this week at state workers’ homes, following the announcement of mass layoffs if the legislature can’t pass a budget by July 1.

Regents Nominate Ex-Exec. For UA System President

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Former University of Alaska executive Jim Johnsen of Fairbanks has been put forward by the UA Board of Regents as their choice to be the university system’s next president.

The Gray Eagle Has Landed... In Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Army has decided to base nine Gray Eagle drones at Fort Wainwright.

Crews Battle 14,000-Acre Fire Near Kalskag

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

More than 100 firefighters are battling a wildfire south of Kalskag that started Sunday from lightening. It has grown to 14,200 acres.

Magnuson-Stevens: Concerns Abound Over Exempting Fisheries Decisions From NEPA

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council will likely recommend some significant changes to the current version of the Magnuson-Stevens Act -- but not during its meeting in Sitka.

Mat-Su Borough Board Upholds Shooting Range

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A dispute between two Sutton landowners highlights the challenges of zoning in the Matanuska Susitna Borough.

Ketchikan Welcomes A Canine to Search And Rescue Squad

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Ketchikan’s volunteer rescue service recently added a new four-legged team member.