Advance Directives
Talking about death is never easy. But it's especially difficult in a hospital when a loved one is incapacitated and family members are trying to guess their wishes. Two healthcare workers in Anchorage want to convince Alaskans to have that conversation before a crisis and record their choices in an advance directive.
- On A Mission: Educating Alaskans About Advance Directives
- Alaska Innovative Medicine
- Advance Health Care Directive - Living Will
- Aging with Dignity - Five Wishes
- Gigi Rygh, medical social worker, Alaska Innovative Medicine
- Kris Green, advanced planning care coordinator, Providence Health Services
- Julie Wrigley, attorney with Durrell Law Group
