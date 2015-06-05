Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Advance Directives

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published June 5, 2015 at 3:59 PM AKDT

Talking about death is never easy. But it's especially difficult in a hospital when a loved one is incapacitated and family members are trying to guess their wishes. Two healthcare workers in Anchorage want to convince Alaskans to have that conversation before a crisis and record their choices in an advance directive.

To schedule a workshop on advance directives with Kris Green- call her at 907-212-9232

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:


  • Gigi Rygh, medical social worker, Alaska Innovative Medicine

  • Kris Green, advanced planning care coordinator, Providence Health Services

  • Julie Wrigley, attorney with Durrell Law Group

  • Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 9, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Annie Feidt
Annie Feidt is the broadcast managing editor at Alaska Public Media.
