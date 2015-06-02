Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 1, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Walker Hires Mediator to Help Lawmakers Pass A Budget

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker has hired a mediator to help lawmakers reach a deal on the budget.

Permanent Fund CEO Abruptly Retires

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation has announced the abrupt retirement of its chief executive officer Mike Burns.

Premera Alaska Files For Another Large Rate Increase

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Premera Alaska is asking the federal government to approve an average rate increase of 39 percent for its Affordable Care Act health insurance plans in the state for 2016. That follows a 37 percent increase the federal government approved for 2015.

Rep. Young's Fisheries Bill Passes the House

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

A bill to reauthorize the Magnuson-Stevens Act passed the U.S. House this evening, largely on party lines.

North Pacific Council to Vote on Halibut Bycatch Limits

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

Of the thirty million pounds of halibut caught last year by commercial fishermen statewide, nearly a third was thrown back into the ocean, dead. It were netted accidentally by boats targeting other fish.

U.S. House Votes to Sell Midtown Lot to Muni

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The U.S. House today voted to sell a 9-acre lot in Anchorage to the Municipality, at fair market value. The property at 40th and Denali Street is one of the largest undeveloped lots in Midtown.

City Holds Job Fair for Marijuana Industry

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The state's first ever job fair for careers in commercial cannabis was held in Anchorage over the weekend.

Medicaid Denials May Boot Some Seniors From Assisted Living

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

Many of Alaska’s seniors are in danger of losing their only means of paying for disability services. The state and the federal government partner in funding in-home and assisted living services for the seniors who qualify. Caregivers say the problem is individuals who met the state’s criteria for years are now being let go from the system.