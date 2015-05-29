Suicide Prevention
Spring is a time of new growth and renewal but it is also too often a time that an increase in suicide occurs. Why does Alaska continue to lead the nation in rates of self harm? What's being done to help Alaskans choose to live rather than end their lives?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Cynthia Erickson, founder ‘My Grandmother’s House,’ and a member of the Statewide Suicide Prevention Council
- Eric Boyer, UAA's Center for Human Development
LINKS:
- Careline: Alaska Suicide Prevention hotline - 1-877-266-4357 (HELP)
- Alaska Suicide Prevention resources
- "Build Powerful Nerve: Cure for the Full, Dragged-Out Hopeless, Helpless Life" - book suggested by one Talk of Alaska caller for others in need
- NAMI: National Alliance of Mental Illness
- information on the Fairbanks Chapter - 907-371-1355
- NAMI-Anchorage
- NAMI-Juneau
- NAMI-Barrow
