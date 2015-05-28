Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 27, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio:

House Republicans: Take It Or Leave It

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After weeks of an impasse, House Republicans have a new message for Democrats: Take our latest budget package, or we’ll go around you.

Protests Continue Over Education Funding, Medicaid Expansion

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Some Anchorage area residents don't think the compromise is good enough, especially not for education funding. They don't like the plan to move around money to avoid a majority vote either. About 50 people and a group of fiddlers gathered outside of the LIO in downtown Anchorage this afternoon.

Heroin Hits Home: City of Bethel Forms Heroin Task Force

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Heroin use in Alaska is on the rise. This is the second in a series of three stories about the impacts of heroin in Bethel and how the community is fighting it. The City of Bethel is organizing a multi-agency heroin task force.

Fairbanks Navigates Pot Legalization

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough is holding a public meeting Wednesday on proposed rules for marijuana businesses.

Going Undercover With APD Vice's Kathy Lacey

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Busting drug dealers, sex traffickers and prostitutes is a tough job. Recently retired Sergeant Kathy Lacey did that dangerous work for 20 years as the head of Anchorage Police Department's undercover vice unit. Lacey says when she first started in law enforcement, prostitution and drug crimes were more visible, out on the street.

Norwegian Monarch Visits Alaska, Urges Action on Climate Change

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

The King of Norway visited Anchorage on Wednesday. He bore a message of goodwill, and the message that climate change is a priority for all Arctic nations.

Yup'ik Singer, Drummer Performs in WDC

Ellie Coggins, KYUK – Bethel

Yup’ik singer and drummer Byron Nicholai performed in Washington, D.C., this past week in front of Secretary of State John Kerry.

Chemical Tags in Ear Bones Reveal Chinooks' Life Histories

Hannah Colton, KDLG – Dillingham

When a salmon is caught in Bristol Bay, it's difficult to know where it came from. That’s long been a challenge to fishery managers in Bristol Bay and worldwide. New research on the Nushagak River – one of the largest king salmon runs in the world – uses chemical tags in a fish’s ear bone to tell where it was born and raised.