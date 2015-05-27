Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 26, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Heroin Hits Home: A Bethel Woman's Struggle to Get Clean

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Federal officials say in 2014 they intercepted nearly ten times as much heroin coming into Alaska than in 2013. The growing use of the drug is impacting urban and rural areas. This is the first in a series of three stories about the impacts of heroin in Bethel and how the community is fighting it.

With Legislature At An Impasse, One Alaskan Suggests A Kickstart

Alexandra Gutierrez, KTOO – Juneau

For weeks, the Alaska Legislature has been wrestling with how to cover its multi-billion-dollar budget deficit. Now one Juneau man has a modest proposal for them: Try crowdfunding?

Nome Neighbors’ Lawsuit on Sled Dog Noise, Smell Dismissed

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

A lawsuit between Nome neighbors that centered on noise and odor from one household’s dog lot has been dismissed, and is no longer set to go before a jury this summer.

Smokejumpers Race to Divert Seventy Mile Fire From Community of Eagle

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Warm, mostly dry weather continues across much of the eastern interior, and that has fire managers concerned about future growth of the Seventy Mile fire.

Alaska Muskrat Populations Are Rebounding

Tim Bodoy, KIYU – Galena

After years of unexplained population declines across North America, muskrat numbers have returned to levels not seen in Alaska for at least 40 years.

'Summer of Blubber' Broadcasting Live From Round Island

Hannah Colton, KDLG – Dillingham

Walrus fans everywhere can now watch the thousands of walruses sunning on Round Island live via a new set of Walrus Cams.

Houston: Ready To Turn Out the Lights

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The city of Houston is facing such severe financial woes that all but three city employees have been furloughed. Houston mayor Virgie Thompson is working without pay, and volunteers are keeping the wheels of city government turning.

Hip Hop Culture: Building A Community

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Hip Hop is more than just music and dancing – it’s a culture based on

bringing people together. That was the message during this weekend’s All Tribes Hip Hop Cultural Heritage Summit at Begich Middle School in east Anchorage.