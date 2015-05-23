Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 22, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Budget Battle: Republicans Search for Workaround In Lieu of Courting Democratic Support

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

For weeks the Legislature has been at a stalemate over its budget deficit. The Republican majority has been trying to secure a three-quarter vote to tap the state's rainy day account, but they need Democratic support to do that, which means increasing education funding and expanding Medicaid.

For $1B Radar, It's Clear

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The Missile Defense Agency on Friday confirmed that it has selected Clear Air Station as its preferred location for a new type of radar system, called Long Range Discrimination Radar. The final decision will depend on the outcome of safety and environmental studies.

State Takes Control of Nursing Facility, Citing History of Violations

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

It’s been a week since the State of Alaska took the rare step of assuming control of Prestige Nursing home in Anchorage. State inspectors found dozens of violations during a visit to the facility. And the state says the nursing home had plenty of prior warning that it needed to improve.

Dalton Flooding: DOT Digs Trenches to Keep Airport Open

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The northern stretch of the Dalton Highway is expected to remain closed into next week.

Museum of the North Rolls Out A New Exhibit: DINOSAURS!

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Museum of the North opens a new exhibit Saturday. “Expedition Alaska: Dinosaurs” gives visitors the opportunity to experience paleontologists quest and what they’re finding in an underexplored region.

AK: A 12-Year-Old Cultural Ambassador

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Imagine you arrive in a world where it rains all year round, and daylight swings from 17 hours in summertime to a paltry six in winter. And you’re only seven years old. That’s the situation Jasmine Molina found herself when she first got to Sitka, over 5,000 miles from her native city of Manila in the Philippines. Sitka’s Filipino population has grown substantially in the past five years, but there remains no formal system to help new students transition to school. That is, until Jasmine came to town.

49 Voices: Jean Aspen of Homer

This week, we're hearing from Jean Aspen- a writer of wilderness books and a nurse who lives in Homer.