The Legislative Special Session

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published May 22, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Lawmakers have gaveled out of the Governor's special session without acting on his requests of fully funding the state budget, expanding Medicaid and passing sexual abuse prevention legislation, known as Erin's law for schools. Legislators have now called themselves into special session. What changes when lawmakers make the call?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Governor Bill Walker

  • Representative Chris Tuck

  • Representative Mike Chenault

  • Callers statewide

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
