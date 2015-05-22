The Legislative Special Session

Lawmakers have gaveled out of the Governor's special session without acting on his requests of fully funding the state budget, expanding Medicaid and passing sexual abuse prevention legislation, known as Erin's law for schools. Legislators have now called themselves into special session. What changes when lawmakers make the call?

