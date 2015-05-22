Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 21, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Legislature Adjourns Special Session, Only to Call A New One

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska State Legislature gaveled out of special session this morning, without voting on any of the items on the governor’s agenda. Then, almost immediately, lawmakers called themselves back -- but on their own terms.

Utility to Revive Long-Idled Coal Plant In Healy

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Golden Valley Electric Association plans to start up a long idled Healy area coal fired power plant next week.

Hyder Border to Reopen for 24-Hour Access

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The border between Hyder, Alaska, and Stewart, British Columbia, soon will be open 24-hours a day.

Sen. Sullivan: Prepare for A Long War

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is one of five freshmen on the Senate Armed Services committee, and he’s carving out a place for himself among the national security hawks.

Alaska National Guard Welcomes New Leadership

Zach Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Since the start of the year there have been several major changes in leadership at the Alaska National Guard. Laurie Hummel is now Adjudant General and Colonel Joe Streff is heading the more embattled half of the organization, the Army National Guard.

Wood Bison Bulls to Join Reintroduced Herd

Tim Bodony, KIYU – Galena

A Nenana-based barge line will soon be hauling some unusual cargo. Twenty-eight wood bison bulls are scheduled to travel on Inland Barge from Nenana to the Innoko River near Shageluk, beginning sometime during the next week.

Data: Positive Skill Building Improves Youth Behavior

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

A new study shows kids in Anchorage are better behaved than they were 20 years ago. A comparison of data from 1995 and 2013 shows teenagers are participating in fewer risky behaviors like smoking, drinking, and unprotected sex. And for many measures, they're doing better than the national average.

'Baby Raven Reads' Program Nurtures A New Generation of Tlingit Speakers

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Sealaska Heritage Institute is helping to foster the next generation of Tlingit speakers in Juneau. It recently launched a free early childhood program.