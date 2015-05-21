Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 20, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

White House Says A Veto Is Likely On Rep. Young's Fisheries Bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The U.S. House this evening began debate on a bill by Alaska Congressman Don Young to renew the Magnuson-Stevens Act, the nation’s primary fishing law. Actually, lawmakers just debated how they’re going to debate the legislation. Meanwhile, the White House has issued a policy statement criticizing Young’s bill, suggesting the president would veto it.

Research Identifies Massive Underwater Waves

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Anyone who has spent time on a beach can visualize rolling waves, breaking as they approach the shoreline. What most probably don’t realize, is the same thing happens out of sight, deep under the ocean surface – but on a massive scale.

El Nino Returns

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Ocean driven climate cycle El Nino is back. That means immediate weather changes along the Equator, and some effects as far north as Alaska.

Diomede Graduation Speaker Found Dead at Community School

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

A young woman who traveled to the remote Bering Strait island community of Little Diomede to speak at the school’s graduation was found dead at the community school Tuesday morning.

Neighbors Aim to Take Concerns Over Halfway House to Court in Juneau

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A group of Juneau residents have been trying to remove a transitional home for just-released female inmates from their neighborhood for well over a year.

Salmon Run Leaves Juneau Stream 2 Weeks Early

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

There is a little creek in the Juneau area that biologists have been consistently counting fish and monitoring for the last 35 years. Last month, the peak of the usual exodus of outgoing pink fry was two weeks early. Fish heads talk about why that's happening and what kind of affect the warm Pacific Ocean mass - aka The Blob - will have on those little fish and the big huge run that will be returning in a few months.

M/V Redeemer Heads for Scuttling, After Decades of Salvage Work

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

A legendary Western Alaska salvage vessel has reached the end of its life. Salvager Dan Magone is getting ready to sink his old tugboat, the Redeemer.

'Seeking the Source' of Anchorage's Trails and Their Community

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

People traveling on the Chester Creek Trail in midtown Anchorage this week might notice a group wandering about in Kelly green vests and sashes adorned with a distinctive merit badge. They aren’t over grown girl scouts; they’re artists who are “Seeking the Source” of the trail and it’s role in the community