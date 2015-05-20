Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 19, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Murkowski: OCS Revenue-Sharing is 'Simple Fairness'

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski wants Alaska to get a share of the federal revenues from oil and gas development off Alaska’s shores. Alaska’s congressional delegation has tried before, but this time Murkowski hopes to harness the support of other coastal senators. The bill proved controversial at an Energy Committee hearing this morning.

'Erin's Law' Hangs On For a Bumpy Ride

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

It took until Day 22 of the 30-day special session for a sexual abuse prevention bill to get a hearing.

Walker Allows Legislature to Convene in Anchorage This Week

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker will allow the Legislature to leave Juneau and convene the special session in Anchorage this week.

Anchorage Mayor-Elect Announces Community-Driven Transition Process

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage Mayor-Elect Ethan Berkowitz is developing a plan to transition into his new role. He says it will be created by a group of community leaders in his transition team and use input from public discussions and town hall-style meetings.

Hot, Dry Weather Fuels an Early Start to Fire Season

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Wildland fighters are busy responding to new starts as hot dry breezy weather continues in the interior. Most of the human caused fires are being knocked down quickly, but a handful are requiring larger responses.

Rare Thunderstorms Move Through Southeast Alaska

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Rare thunderstorms in Southeast Alaska led the National Weather Service to issue a special marine warning Monday evening.

'Ridiculously Resilient Ridge' Returns This Winter

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

Odds are you heard at least one person make a crack about moving the Iditarod to Boston this winter. It’s the second year Alaska had a mild winter while people in the Northeast got hammered. There’s a new weather pattern with a funny name that’s contributing to some of the mess.

Bandit the Runaway Wave Buoy Back in Service

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

A popular, yet troublesome, ocean monitoring buoy went back in service this spring in southern Kenai peninsula waters.

Grocery Shopping to Cross the Stikine Icefield

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Explorers Børge Ousland and Vincent Colliard are in the midst of skiing the Stikine Icefield in Southeast Alaska and British Columbia. The journey is part of a decade-long project to traverse the world’s 20 largest ice fields. So far, they’ve crossed masses in Patagonia, Chile and Svalbard, Norway.