Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 18, 2015

Walker Threatens Budget Veto, Warns of Layoffs

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Alaska is heading toward a government shutdown. That's the message Gov. Bill Walker relayed to state workers, in a letter warning them of budget vetoes and layoff notices.

Alaska's Capital City Braces for Potential Layoffs

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Of the 16,000 State of Alaska employees, more than a quarter of them work in the capital city.

Flooding Closes Dalton Highway

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The northern end of the Dalton Highway is closed again. A month after overflow from the Sag River shut it down, spring melt water has made the only access road to the North Slope oil fields impassable again.

First Kuskokwim Restrictions Expected May 21

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Expecting another poor king salmon run, the first fishing restrictions are expected to go into effect May 21st.

Girl Dies After Boat Falls on Her

The Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a 3-year-old girl from lower Kalskag has died after a boat fell on top of her.

Thirsty California: A Potential Market for Alaska Water?

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

In Sitka, raising the hydroelectric dam at Blue Lake has created not only a source of renewable energy, but an even larger reserve of fresh water. The bulk water presents a business opportunity and in drought stricken-California, a thirsty client.

M/V Susitna Racks Up As Much As $1M in Rain Damage

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s would-be ferry, M/V Susitna, has suffered expensive damage, and now the Borough estimates repairs could cost as much as $1 million.

Conference to Focus on Traditional Knowledge, Resource Management

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Native American Fish and Wildlife Society meets in Juneau this week. Tribal and other government officials and staff will discuss climate change, subsistence, Arctic policy and dozens of other issues.

Alaska's First Cannabis Convention

Eric Keto, KSKA –Anchorage

Alaska residents and a wide variety of local and national retailers gathered at the Dena'ina Convention Center in downtown Anchorage for the first large commercial event related to the impending marijuana production and sales.