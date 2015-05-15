Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Staying safe in bear country

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published May 15, 2015 at 3:59 PM AKDT

 

Everywhere is bear country in Alaska, even the urban areas. From encounters on the trails and along fishing streams, to bears raiding trash cans and chicken coops, it’s spring and bears are awake and on the move. How do we keep ourselves and them safe?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Sean Farley, biologist, ADFG

  • Elizabeth Manning, education specialist, ADFG

  • Callers statewide

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
