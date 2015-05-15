Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 14, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

House Finance Committee Blocks Medicaid Expansion Bill

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

House Finance Committee Chair Steve Thompson says the committee will not advance the Governor's Medicaid expansion bill.

UAF Gets A Federal Boost for Unmanned Aircraft

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The FAA last week named University of Alaska Fairbanks a “Center of Excellence” for research on unmanned aircraft. Actually, UAF is part of a group of universities, led by Mississippi State, that make up the Center of Excellence. They’re charged with helping the FAA figure out how to integrate the unmanned machines in the national airspace.

Death of 4 Believed to Be of Domestic Violence Incident

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The death of four people, two small children and their parents, in a South Anchorage residence appears to be a domestic violence incident.

Body of Argentine Climber Found High on Denali

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The National Park Service reports that the remains of an Argentinian climber have been found at a camp high on Denali.

Fairbanks Police Experiment with Body Cams

Karen Simmons, KUAC – Fairbanks

Repeated cases of actual or alleged police brutality, have spurred conversations across the country about officer worn body cameras.

Historially Low Hooligan Run On the Chilkoot Is a Mystery

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

Hooligan fishing is a tradition for many people in the Upper Lynn Canal. But this spring, those who fish in the Chilkoot River had disappointing results. Researchers say the mysterious fish seem to have turned right instead of left into the Taiya River, near Skagway, instead of the Chilkoot.

Eyesore to Eye Candy: Juneau Rebuilds A Historic Treasure

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

In 2004, an awning patch-job went bad and led to a fire that razed a historic commercial building in the heart of downtown Juneau, where the grand opening of Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Walter Soboleff Building will happen Friday.

'Republic of the Arctic' Proponent And Native Rights Activist Charles Etok Edwardsen Dies

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A life devoted to whaling and land rights has come to an end. Charles Etok Edwardsen passed away in the place he loved best, a whale camp. Edwardsen was an outspoken activist who fought against the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act because he believed the Inupiaq people of the north should control the land and resources of the arctic.