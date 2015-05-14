Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 13, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Anchorage Hospitals Compete for New ER Beds

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The state will only allow a limited number of new emergency room beds in Anchorage in the next decade. And two big hospitals in the city are competing for the right to build them with very different visions for the best way to expand emergency care.

Marijuana OK'd At State's First Pot Convention, But Only for Display

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage has cleared the way for Alaska’s first large-scale marijuana convention this weekend. But not without strings attached.

4 Found Dead In South Anchorage Home

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage police say they consider the deaths of four people found inside a home in South Anchorage as suspicious.

Man Survives More Than An Hour Adrift After Skiff Capsizes

Matt Martin, KDLG – Dillingham

A 22-year-old man from Goodnews Bay was rescued Friday night after what may have been more than an hour alone in the open water. Rough seas swamped his skiff on a solo trip home from camping, and he says he’s lucky to be alive.

Sitka Parks Feel the Strain of Fiscal Belt Tightening

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

State officials have rolled out their plan to terminate direct management of state parks in Sitka, including two of the most historic sites in Alaska.

Budget Cuts Sideline Taku Ferry July Through Sept.

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Most state ferries will sail their scheduled routes this summer. That means thousands of passengers will not need to be rebooked- or sent refunds. But one ship is getting sidelined.

Sow With 3 Cubs Stands Her Ground On Juneau Trail

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

U.S. Forest Service officials are concerned about a stressed out mama bear near the Mendenhall Glacier.

Re-Introduced Wood Bison Faring Well

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Wood Bison transplanted by the state to the western interior this spring appear to be adapting to the wild. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game flew a group of Canadian stock bison cows and young animals to the village of Shageluk in March. To date, most of the animals have fared well.

Ancient Buzz Saw Shark Fossil Returns to Alaska

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A unique fossil rock from Atigun Gorge is back in the state after a 29-year detour in Washington, D.C. The rock bears the imprint of teeth from an animal that has not been seen on Earth for about 250 million years.