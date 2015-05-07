Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 6, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Sen. Sullivan Lashes Out Against ANWR Management

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The head of the federal Fish and Wildlife Service this morning appeared before a U.S. Senate committee to defend his budget. Sen. Dan Sullivan took the occasion to question him about the management of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Berkowitz Nabs Mayoral Victory After High Voter Turnout

Zach Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage voters elected Ethan Berkowitz by a wide margin yesterday to be the city's next mayor. The runoff consisted of two candidates from opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Gov. Walker Establishes Pot Board

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker has signed a bill establishing a board to regulate the marijuana industry.

Program Provides Housing, Life Skills To Help Youth Succeed

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Research shows kids who age out of foster care are less likely to finish high school, find jobs, or go to college. But one organization in Anchorage is trying to change the outcome for former foster kids and other young adults who need to learn the skills to live independently.

Education Department Funding for Mt. Edgecumbe Preserved

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

With education a hot button issue in the ongoing budget debate, one school in Sitka is definitely safe this fiscal year. The state-run Mt. Edgecumbe High School will continue to receive $4.6 million from the Department of Education and Early Development. That money goes directly towards boarding over 400 students from around the state.

Seward Struggles to Contain Lagoon Sewage

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Tidal Echoes: Capturing Southeast Culture in Print

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

The latest edition of the University of Alaska Southeast literary journal Tidal Echoes was recently released. It takes a year to curate all of the work that goes into the book, which showcases poets, fiction writers, and artists. There's only one requirement for submission: you have to be a full-time resident of Southeast.