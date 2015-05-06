Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 5, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Ice Retreat Linked to Low Pollock Numbers

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The mass of pollock in the Bering Sea plunged from 2002 through 2005, and NOAA fisheries scientist Ed Farley has research suggesting a reason for the drop.

Return of the Blob

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Climate researchers say a giant mass of warm water in the Pacific Ocean may be responsible for unusual sightings of marine life in the North Pacific while also influencing North American weather patterns.

Budget Cuts Means Less Lawyers, Trying Fewer Cases

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Cuts to positions within the Department of Law could change the type of cases the state chooses to pursue in rural districts.

B.C. Promises Alaska A Larger Voice in Mine Permitting

Ed Schoenfeld – CoastAlaska

British Columbia's top mining official says Alaska will soon have more input into the transboundary mine permitting process. That news came Tuesday after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott.

Grizzly License Plates Ready For Issue

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN - Juneau

Starting on Thursday, Alaskans will be able to get license plates with bears on them.

Kick the Bucket: The Future of Rural Sanitation in Alaska

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Over the past four days, we have brought you stories that go out into the field for an in-depth look at Alaska's rural sanitation situation - a series we call "Kick the Bucket." We have seen how the lack of modern sanitation is linked to disease as people strain the limits of their clean water supply. And we have looked at the implications of decreasing funding and looming maintenance expenses in villages with a limited cash economy. Today we’ll wrap up the series by trying to look into the future.

Body Recovered Believed to be Akiak Woman

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Troopers say the body thought to be an Akiak woman who died last year when a four-wheeler went into an open hole on the Kuskokwim River near Kwethluk has been recovered.

Record Cruise Ship Season Forecast for Unalaska

Annie Ropiek, KUCB – Unalaska

Unalaska will get a big population boost this weekend, with the first cruise ship of what’s shaping up to be a busy summer.