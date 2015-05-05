Alaska News Nightly: May 4, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

City Budget Passes After Whirlwind Compromise

Zach Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

What if you didn't have piped water and sewer, and the government wasn't picking up the tab to get you some. How would you find a low-cost system that you could keep running through the winter? In the fourth segment of "Kick the Bucket," experts are looking for answers to rural sanitation issues in Alaska.

Feds to Manage 2015 Kuskokwim King Run

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Federal staff will again manage king salmon on the lower Kuskokwim River after requests from tribes. Earlier this year, a handful of tribal governments asked the federal subsistence board to implement federal management. The Federal Subsistence Board deferred last month, but at a Friday meeting of the Kuskokwim River Salmon Management Working group, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service leaders announced a plan for federal management.

Rural Sanitation Series: Innovating Beyond the Honey Bucket

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Cruise Ship Season Comes to Port

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The first big cruise ship of the 2015 tourist season arrived in Ketchikan on Friday. In its inaugural visit to Alaska’s First City, the Ruby Princess brought more than 3,000 passengers and about 1,200 crew members.

Southeast Ferry Service Stalled by Vessel Overhaul

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska

Sitka and Juneau will lose a week of fast ferry sailings this month. The Chenega will return to Southeast service May 14th, a week later than scheduled. The vessel has been undergoing an overhaul, which includes replacing its engines.

Juneau Novelist Publishes His Sixth Book

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

“In those days Harry didn’t recognize that the price of admission to the life he wanted was surrendering the tickets to all the other lives he might have had.” That’s the opening line of Juneau resident Stuart Cohen's new novel “This Is How it Really Sounds.”

Building A Community, One Story At A Time

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Think about being sixteen, in high school, and standing in front of a group of friends and strangers telling a story. Your story. That's what a new Anchorage organization called StoryWorks is teaching local students to do while helping them build community at the same time.

Family Farm Brings Heritage Pigs to the Kenai

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

