Alaska News Nightly: April 29, 2015

Walker Denies Request To Move Special Session To Anchorage

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN - Juneau

For days, the executive and legislative branches have been stuck on education funding, Medicaid, and the fundamental responsibility of paying for government. Now, they are disagreeing on where they want to disagree.

As PAC Money Pours Into Runoff, Some Numbers Still Missing

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Candidate Ethan Berkowitz has an overwhelming lead in terms of donors and funds, but with no polling data released by either campaign, the results are difficult to predict.

EPA Head: Alaska 'Uniqueness' Could Mean Immunity From CO2 Rule

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The White House is reviewing a highly controversial EPA rule on streams and wetlands. Sen. Lisa Murkowski pressed the EPA boss on it, saying it has Alaskans from all sectors worried.

Bethel City Council Votes To Deny Liquor Licenses

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

It’s been four decades since Bethel had a liquor store, and for now, that status will continue. The Bethel City Council voted Tuesday to protest two liquor store license applications.

A Moving Target: Postal Inspectors Root Out Liquor By Mail

Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

A small team of federal law enforcement agents with the United States Postal Inspection Service is working to keep alcohol out of the mail. It’s one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the country, a group with a unique mission that chases after each suspicious package.

Kick The Bucket: Lack Of Funding Hampers Development Of Modern Sanitation In Rural Alaska

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

Most of us have never lived with without running water at home. Today, we’ll learn about some people who are just getting used to it, and others who would like to get used to having running water.

Anchorage Men Arrested For Stabbing Moose To Death

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Three Anchorage men are under arrest and charged with cruelty to animals, wanton waste and tampering with evidence in a bizarre moose killing in a city park

'Story Map' Reveals Hidden Lives Of Anchorage Bears

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

A new map from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game offers a bear’s eye view of Anchorage. The “story map” draws on data and video collected from nine bears- six black and three brown- who wore cameras on special collars