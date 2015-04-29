Alaska News Nightly: April 28, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Icebreakers? Sure, But Coast Guard Boss Says Cutters Come First

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

The head of the Coast Guard says the country must invest in new icebreakers to meet a predicted increase in Arctic drilling and marine traffic. But he

also told a U.S. Senate panel today (TUES) the Coast Guard needs a lot of ships, and icebreakers aren’t the top item on his acquisitions list.

As Lawmakers Gavel In For A Special Session, Leaders Ask For A Break And Relocation

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Immediately after the Legislature gaveled out of their extended regular session, Gov. Bill Walker called them back in for a special one.

Marriage Equality Advocates Ask Governor To "Stop In The Name Of Love."

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

On the day the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on marriage equality, more than 40 people gathered at the Dimond Courthouse plaza across from the State Capitol in Juneau to rally through song and dance.

A Moving Target: Stopping Booze At The River

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

In the Yukon-Kuskowim Delta, the three Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Taskforce (WAANT) investigators can’t be everywhere at once. Some villages are trying to fill in gaps where bootlegged alcohol reaches dry option communities. In the second of a three-part series on the law enforcement efforts to stem the flow of alcohol to the region, a look at Akiak's tribal approach.

Kick The Bucket: Health Implications Of Third World Conditions In Rural Alaska

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

More than six percent of Alaskans live without water or sewer systems. The so-called "honey bucket" situation has frequently been deplored and millions of federal and state dollars have been devoted to dealing with it.

Unalaska Preps For Cruise Passenger Influx

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Unalaska will get a big population boost this weekend, with the first cruise ship of what’s shaping up to be a busy summer. The Aleutian Islands

usually see a ferry run before the cruise ships start coming -- but not this year.

U.S. Army 'Sugar Bears' Fly Supplies To Denali

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Army helicopters flew the last round of supplies to Denali base camp yesterday for the 2015 climbing season. The unit, dubbed the “Sugar Bears”

is well-known in Talkeetna, and has a history in Alaska of combining training and supply runs.