Alaska News Nightly: April 27, 2015

Lawmakers May Gavel Out

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After a weeklong stalemate on the budget, the Alaska State Legislature is making moves to gavel out tonight <MONDAY>. It’s been eight days since they

missed their adjournment deadline.

A Moving Target: WAANT Pursues Bootleg Liquor

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Citizens in Bethel are weighing a decision on a proposal for the first liquor store in decades. In the shadow of the debate is a powerful and

elaborate bootlegging economy across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and law enforcement battles black markets spread across the rivers and tundra of the vast region. The first in a three-part series.

Anchorage Nepalese Community Reacts To Quake

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

More than 4,000 people in Nepal have died as a result of Saturday's magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Much of the capital Katmandu and the surrounding

villages were destroyed. Some members of Anchorage's 80-member Nepalese community were visiting at the time.

BOEM Explains 75% Chance Of Arctic Oil Spill

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

Inside a thick government report on the impact of off-shore leasing in the Chukchi Sea is a number that grabs the attention. It mentions a 75 percent

chance of a large oil spill. The figure shows up often in the arguments of those trying to stop Shell from resuming its Arctic exploration program

this summer in the Chukchi Sea, in part of what’s known as Lease Sale 193. Monday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management put out a fact sheet to

clarify what it means by that 75 percent figure.

Trident Prepares To Open New Fishmeal Plant In Naknek

Matt Martin, KDLG – Dillingham

The newest processing plant in Bristol Bay is about to go online this month. Trident Seafood's multi-million dollar fishmeal plant should get a

test run with Togiak herring. Trident agreed to build the plant as part of a 2011 settlement over alleged EPA Clean Water Act violations, and now the

company, and residents, should get to see if it works as intended.

Industry Forecasts Strong Tourist Season For Alaska

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

With less than a week until the first ship arrives in Juneau, the head of a cruise industry group in Alaska says 2015 should be strong year for tourism

in the state.

Law and Rover: HB 147 Would Give Pets Special Legal Considerations

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

Most people don’t want to think of their pets as property. But in court, they are. A bill by Rep. Liz Vazquez, an Anchorage Republican, will likely be back in next year’s legislative session. It aims to give pets special considerations in the law when it comes to divorce, protective orders and animal seizures.