After Five-Month Break, More National Guard Records Released

After a five-month hiatus on document production, the Walker administration has released a batch of records related to the Alaska National Guard scandal.

The 4142-page file was sent to news organizations at 3p.m. on Friday afternoon. Alaska Public Media and the Alaska Dispatch News requested the materials nearly a year ago, during the Parnell administration, but were denied access until a superior court judge ruled for their release in October.

Because what then-Gov. Sean Parnell knew about the Alaska National Guard’s problem was a major subject of the gubernatorial campaign, Judge Gregory Miller ordered a rush release of records the week before the election. Production stopped after Election Day, and the Walker administration has since conducted their own review of the documents to see where redactions should be made and pages held because of executive privilege.

Last summer, a federal investigation found that the National Guard had issues with fraud, embezzlement, and sexual assault reporting. Parnell removed a number of key leaders in response, and Gov. Bill Walker has ordered a special investigation of the force. The results of that investigation are slated for a public release in May.

