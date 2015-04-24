Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Blind Spot: Juvenile Justice And Substance Abuse In Young Alaskans.

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published April 24, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Juvenile crime in Anchorage is down, but crimes involving drugs and alcohol is not. Many who work in the juvenile justice system say we’re not catching young people who are getting into trouble soon enough. A new series examines what services are available, how youth are getting help and how they're helping themselves.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Anne Hillman, reporter, KSKA 91.1FM

  • Zachariah Hughes, reporter, KSKA 91.1FM

  • Callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 28, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
