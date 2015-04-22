Alaska News Nightly: April 21, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Lawmakers Still Searching For Elusive Budgetary Compromise

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

It is Day 92 of the legislative session, and lawmakers still have not reached a compromise on the state’s budget. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez joins us from a very quiet Capitol.

Investigators: Suspect Tampered With Slain Troopers' Guns

The Associated Press

Alaska State Trooper investigators say the father of the man suspected of shooting two officers removed the slain officers' handguns from their holsters and cocked them to make it appear as if his son had acted to save his life.

Snaring Death Of Denali Wolf Prompts Push For Protection

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There’s a renewed push for greater protection of declining Denali National Park wolves. The effort follows news that a Park wolf was discovered dead last month from a snare injury.

The Blind Spot: A System of Order Over Chaos

Anne Hillman & Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

This week on APRN we’re exploring the Blind Spot – how youth who are part of and outside of the juvenile justice system are getting help for substance abuse. One option is residential treatment, such as what’s offered through the ARCH program in Eagle River. ARCH stands for Adolescent Residential Center for Help.

Raven Landing Gets Financing to Expand, Meet Growing Need for Senior Housing

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Raven Landing Senior housing facility in Fairbanks will begin work soon on an expansion project. The Retirement Community of Fairbanks has secured a loan to help finance a $7.4 million 35-unit addition to the facility off Airport Way. The expansion is aimed at meeting a growing need for senior housing in the Interior.

Town Hall Meetings Tackle Alaska's Food Security Issues

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Food Policy Council is wrapping up more than a year of food system research across the state. As part of the survey, the council held a series of town hall meetings from Nome to Juneau to find out how these diverse communities felt about food in their areas.

Cultivating Native Values, NYO Tournament Continues Growing

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The 45th Annual Native Youth Olympics wrapped up in Anchorage this weekend. More than 500 athletes from the furthest corners of the state were joined for the first time in decades by a foreign delegation, a team from the Yukon Territory in Canada.