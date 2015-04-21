Alaska News Nightly: April 20, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

The Blind Spot: Spaces Between Statistics

Zachariah Hughes & Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

In Anchorage, the number of criminal offenses by minors referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice has dropped by nearly half in the past decade for almost every offense type -- except severe drug and alcohol offenses. That number has stayed fairly steady. In fact, as a share of the whole, substance abuse cases in Anchorage are up. But the numbers only tell part of the story. Each day this week, Alaska Public Media's Anne Hillman and Zachariah Hughes are bringing you voices from behind the statistics in Anchorage, part of a series we're calling "The Blind Spot". To start, we'll hear what that number of juvenile drug and alcohol offenses really means.

Lawmakers Still Searching For Budgetary Consensus

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature missed its adjournment deadline on Sunday night, after failing to reach agreement on the state’s budget.

Bill Establishing Marijuana Control Board Poised To Become Law

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

In spite of the session extension in Juneau, the status of new legislation dealing with commercial marijuana for the year ahead is clear.

Federal Government Proposes Taking Humpback Whales Off Endangered Species List

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

The federal government is proposing to remove most humpback whales from the endangered species list.

Migrating Birds May Carry Viral Baggage

Lauren Rosnenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Right now, a lethal strain of bird flu is wreaking havoc in the Lower 48. It’s clear that migrating flocks have something to do with spreading the illness between farms and across continents – but exactly what is still fuzzy.

A remote spot in southwest Alaska may hold some clues.

Long-Term Weather Models Point Toward A Warm Summer

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

With the last of the snow melting off, and Alaska headed toward summer, long range forecasts indicate it could be a hot one.

Homer Road Sloughs After Rain

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

A bluff near the Homer waterfront partially collapsed Sunday morning. No one was injured, but portions of road are now closed indefinitely.

Erin's Law Stuck In Senate Education Committee

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The House passed a version of Erin’s Law on Saturday. Now, three versions of the child sexual abuse prevention bill are stuck in the Senate Education Committee as the legislature winds down for the year. Majority leadership has indicated there’s no rush to pass the bill.

Cama-i Celebrates Tradition For All Generations

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The Cama-i festival packed the Bethel regional high school gym for a weekend of dancing, singing, and celebrating life in the YK Delta.