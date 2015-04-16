Alaska News Nightly: April 15, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

U.S. Senate Favors Secure Rural Schools - Secure Docs, Too

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Senate Tuesday night passed a bill to continue Secure Rural Schools. That’s a federal revenue-sharing program that delivers some $14 million to local governments in Alaska, primarily in Southeast, to compensate for low federal timber receipts. The bill also helps Medicare providers nationwide.

Federal Agency Reviewing Yellow Cedar For Protection

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A coalition of conservation groups that seeks to stop the Big Thorne Timber Sale on Prince of Wales Island has filed an emergency motion for an injunction with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals pending resolution of two appeals filed this spring with that court.

House Bill Would Claw Back State Workers’ Raises

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska House has narrowly passed a bill that would claw back raises for many state workers.

Opt Out Bill Could Cost Alaska $97 Million in Federal School Funding

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The Legislature has advanced a contentious education bill that would allow parents to opt out of standardized tests and certain school curricula.

Search Continues In Prince William Sound For Missing Pilot

Marcia Lynn, KCHU – Valdez

Crews from the Coast Guard and Air Force are searching for a missing pilot that went down in Prince William Sound yesterday afternoon.

Breakup Forecast: Sparse Snow, Slowly Warming Weather Lessens Flood Concern

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Forecasters are anticipating a mellow break up over much of Alaska this spring. Below normal snow and ice in some areas, and gradually warming spring temperatures are lessening flood concerns.

Murkowski Campaign Shows Financial Might

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Sen. Lisa Murkowski is up for re-election next year, and her fundraising is going strong. Her campaign Wednesday reported she raised $700,000 in the first three months of the year.

Anchorage Announces Fiscal Surplus

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

As law-makers battle over budgets in the closing days of the Legislature, the city of Anchorage is announcing a fiscal surplus.

House Passes Bill To Change Hunting And Fishing License Fees

The Associated Press

The state House has passed a bill that would increase the cost of hunting, fishing and trapping in Alaska.

Fuel Sale in Nome Targets Spring Subsistence Hunters

Jenn Ruckel, KNOM – Nome

Anywhere else in the United States, $5.47 per gallon for gasoline might be pretty frightening, but in Nome, it’s a sale for spring subsistence.

Kenaitze Candlelight Vigil Raises Awareness about Sexual Assault

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

April is national sexual assault awareness month. The Kenaitze Indian Tribe last week held a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about the issue on the Kenai Peninsula.

Athletes Prepare For Native Youth Olympics

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

About 500 athletes from elementary through high school will be at the Native Youth Olympics, which kicks off Thursday in Anchorage.