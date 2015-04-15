Alaska News Nightly: April 14, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

House Steps Towards Full Legal Marijuana Sales

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

A bill that is fundamental to setting up legal regulations for marijuana in Alaska passed the state House today. The bipartisan vote is a step toward the Alcoholic Beverages Control Board establishing a permit structure that oversees a full legal market, from growers to commercial sales.

New Rules For National Guard To Wait Until Next Year

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A bill that applies a uniform code of military justice to the Alaska National Guard will not pass the Legislature this year.

Eielson Will Keep F-16 Squadron

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The Secretary of the Air Force told Alaska officials Tuesday that Eielson Air Force Base will keep its F-16 Aggressor squadron.

Lawmakers Opt To Keep Anchorage LIO Lease ... For Now

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

In a 13-to-1 vote, the Legislative Council has decided to punt on the question of what to do with the Anchorage Legislative Information Office.

Facing Budget Cuts, Aleutians East to Close Cold Bay School

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

The Aleutians East Borough is closing its second school in three years. The school board voted last week to shut down the Cold Bay School, with state budget cuts looming and enrollment on the decline. Locals are worried the closure could put the tiny community in jeopardy.

Juneau Assembly To Decide Fate Of Haven House

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A group of Juneau residents is challenging a transitional home for former female inmates in their neighborhood. The Juneau Assembly heard the appeal Monday night.

Alaska Salmon Producers Seek To Rejoin MSC Certification

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

A group of ten of Alaska salmon producers, which represent nearly three quarters of the Alaska’s salmon harvest, are attempting to rejoin the Marine Stewardship Council label.

Private Funding Allows Round Island To Remain Staffed, Open

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Round Island, the centerpiece of Alaska’s Walrus Islands State Game Sanctuary will remain staffed this summer and perhaps next, thanks to private funding. Last year, citing state budget cuts, Fish and Game’s Division of Wildlife Conservation removed funding for the program, which costs around $100,000 annually.

Search Continues For 'Denali Highway Dog'

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks animal advocate is continuing her effort to rescue a loose dog in the Anderson area. The so-called “Denali Highway Dog” has been wandering through communities along the Parks Highway since last summer.