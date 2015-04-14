Alaska News Nightly: April 13, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaska Film Tax Credit Draws Spirited Debate As Lawmakers Tackle Subsidies

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

With Alaska facing a multi-billion-dollar revenue shortfall, lawmakers are reexamining certain subsidies to see if they should remain on the books. The film tax credit program, which was vulnerable even in times of plenty, has gotten special attention. The state Senate voted to dismantle the program, even as other tax credits are being considered.

Lawmaker Sends Questionable Email On Medicaid Expansion

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

A Republican lawmaker from Eagle River sent an e-mail Friday attempting to rally opposition to Medicaid expansion. In the email, obtained by KTUU, Lora Reinbold distributes the call-in number to testify at a Saturday House Finance hearing. She writes, "We are trying not to get the number out to the pro expansion for they are much more organized.”

Dalton Highway Reopens After Flooding Closure

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The overflow affected section of the Dalton Highway between mileposts 399 and 405 south of Deadhorse reopened Sunday.

Greenpeace Activists Banned from Arctic Rigs

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Greenpeace protestors have climbed down from an Arctic-bound drill rig in the Pacific.

NPFMC Tightens Limits on Chinook Bycatch

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

The Bering Sea pollock fleet is about to face tougher restrictions when it comes to salmon. This weekend, federal regulators agreed to tie the cap on Chinook bycatch to the health of Western Alaska’s runs.

Former Female Inmates Find Support And A Home In Juneau’s Haven House

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s transitional home for women who were recently paroled or released from prison is welcoming its first residents.

Tax-Related Identity Theft Increasing

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Have you filed your taxes yet? Tax day is just a few days away. And the state's consumer protection unit is warning it's seeing an increase in a new type of tax time scam- tax-related identity theft. That's where thieves use your personal information to file for a tax refund with the IRS before you get a chance to submit your taxes.

How Russian Easter Bread Became An Alaska Native Tradition

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

Easter was more than a week ago but some Russian Orthodox Christians observed it yesterday. That’s where Easter or what they call Pascha lands on the Julian calendar. There’s a special treat that goes along with the celebration. It’s not a chocolate bunny. It’s called kulich.