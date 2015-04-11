Alaska News Nightly: April 10, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Education Tops List Of Contentious Cuts

The Associated Press

With time winding down in the scheduled 90-day session, questions remain about whether or not legislators can agree on Gov. Bill Walker's proposal to expand and reform Medicaid.

Gov Focused On Working With Legislators On Medicaid

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Major conservative political groups are stepping into the Anchorage mayoral race. The May runoff between Amy Demboski and Ethan Berkowitz is drawing increasing attention from state and national organizations hoping to influence local politics.

Public Comment Period Opens Up For Shell's Chukchi Plan

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

If you want to comment on Shell’s plan to drill in the Chukchi Sea this summer, now is your chance. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Friday that it considers Shell’s latest exploration plan and supporting documents sufficient enough to begin an official review. The determination kicks off a public comment period that lasts through the end of April.

Shell Seeks Restraining Order Against Greenpeace

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Meanwhile, Shell's attorneys appeared in federal court this afternoon to argue for a restraining order against Greenpeace.

NPFMC Addresses Chinook Bycatch

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

This week, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has been looking at ways to cut back on the number of Chinook salmon that get scooped up by commercial trawl boats in the Bering Sea. The goal is to send more salmon back to subsistence users around the state.

Tanaina Announces Move To St. Mary's Episcopal Church

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

It's been just over two months since Tanaina Early Childhood Development Center was informed it would need to vacate its space at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Now, the center has reached an agreement to stay temporarily at St. Mary's Episcopal Church.

AK: Exploring Identity

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

More than 90 languages are spoken in Anchorage. And one resident is trying to learn – and teach – about every single one as part of a new podcast. KSKA's Anne Hillman found out the project comes from his desire to discover the diversity of his own background.

49 Voices: Lupe Marroquin of Anchorage

This week, we're hearing from Lupe Marroquin, who has lived in Anchorage for nearly 40 years. She moved to Alaska from Michigan and fell in love with it almost immediately