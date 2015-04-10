Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Health Care Costs in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published April 10, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Do you dread getting a bill from the hospital or your doctor's office? Healthcare costs are rising quickly in Alaska and we're all paying the bills. We'll look at why health care costs so much here and what we can do to reduce those costs.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:


  • Greg Loudon, Health Benefits Consultant for Parker, Smith and Feek

  • Mouchine Guetabbi, Assistant Professor of Economics, UAA

  • Matthew Eisenhower, director of community health development, PeaceHealth hospital in Ketchikan

  • Callers statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 14, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Annie Feidt
Annie Feidt is the broadcast managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at afeidt@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Annie here.
