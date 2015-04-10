Alaska News Nightly: April 9, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Kivalina School Nixed From State Budget

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

On Wednesday, the Senate Finance committee slashed more than 40 million in state dollars from the capital budget. A rural school project the state is legally obligated to complete was among the reductions.

Media Awaits Release Of National Guard Emails

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

The State of Alaska still has not released all documents and emails related to the Alaska National Guard scandal. Alaska Public Media and the Alaska Dispatch News sued the state for the documents last October after the Parnell administration took four months to deny public record requests.

Lawmakers Discuss Medicaid Expansion, Meaning Of 'Payment Reform'

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The state House Finance Committee has spent several hours this week considering the Governor's Medicaid expansion bill- HB 148. A lot of that time has been focused on finding a better way to pay for health care services. It's called "payment reform" and it's a big topic of discussion in the health care world right now.

With New Purchase, Shell May Be Less Keen on Arctic

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Royal Dutch Shell announced this week a plan to purchase a major British LNG company, and statements by top executives suggest Shell may now be less committed to its future in the Alaskan Arctic.

Citizen Group Seeks Water Rights in Proposed Mining Area

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The public comment period closes Thursday on a water-rights petition from a citizen group fighting a proposed coal mine in the Chuitna watershed on the west side of Cook Inlet.

Some Alaska Ferry Trips On The Chopping Block

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

More than 9,000 people are booked for Alaska Marine Highway sailings that will likely be cut due to budget reductions.

Bill To Eliminate Time Change Stalls In House Committee

The Associated Press

A bill to move Alaska off of daylight saving time likely won't get a vote in the House this session.

Juneau Schools Replace Controversial Texts With Book By First Nations Writer

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

After removing controversial texts from fourth grade classrooms, the Juneau School District has chosen a book to replace them.

Tlingit Language To Be Officially Recognized In Federal Maps Database

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

For the first time, a Tlingit name for a peak in Juneau will be included in the Geographic Names Information System or GNIS. This makes it possible for that name to be printed on federal maps and publications. Getting the indigenous name officially recognized actually began as an attempt to give the point a Western moniker.

Arctic Man Turns 30

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

People are gathered at Summit Lake for the annual Arctic Man Ski and Sno-Go Classic. It’s the 30th running of the extreme sporting event that’s also Alaska’s biggest tailgate party.