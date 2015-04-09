Alaska News Nightly: April 8, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Action On Same-Sex Marriage Leaves Democratic Lawmakers In Uncomfortable Spot As Attorney General Confirmation Looms

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Last week, Alaska Attorney General designee Craig Richards joined 15 other states in asking the Supreme Court to uphold their bans on same-sex marriage. This comes just as legislators are deciding whether to support his confirmation in a vote later this month. The action has a left some Democratic lawmakers in an uncomfortable spot.

State House Passes Surcharge On Refined Fuel

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Since the Murkowski administration, the Alaska House of Representatives has not passed a taxation bill where the levy goes beyond the oil industry. That changed on Wednesday, when the House narrowly passed a surcharge on refined fuel. The tax amounts to one cent per gallon.

Gov. Walker Issues Disaster Declaration For Dalton Highway Flooding

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Bill Walker has declared a disaster in response to flooding that’s making the far northern end of the Dalton Highway impassable. The road is used to supply the Prudhoe Bay oil fields. It's been closed south of Deadhorse since Sunday because an expanding area of overflow from the Sag River and recent blizzard conditions that have hampered Department of Transportation crews. The disaster declaration will amp up efforts to open the road.

Ethan Berkowitz, Amy Demboski Heading For Mayoral Runoff Election

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Ethan Berkowitz and Amy Demboski are headed to a runoff for Anchorage mayor on May 5.

Long After Civil War's End, Rebel Raiders Fought On in Bering Sea

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

A hundred and fifty years ago this week – tomorrow, actually – General Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia. Textbooks typically say this event signaled the end of the Civil War. But a few historians make the case that the last shots of the war were actually fired from a Confederate ship off of Alaska’s coast, in the Bering Sea.

Rural Subsistence Hunters No Longer Need Federal Duck Stamps

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

It took a few years and an act of Congress, but today the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced rural subsistence hunters don’t need to purchase federal duck stamps.

Rie Muñoz Leaves A Legacy Of Delight, Joy And Laughter

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Beloved artist Rie Muñoz passed away Monday night at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau after a stroke. She was 93. Muñoz was active until the end, a prolific artist and traveler who drew inspiration from everyday Alaskans.