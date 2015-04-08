Alaska News Nightly: April 7, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Juneau Prison Deals With Overcrowding By Housing Women In A Tent

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s prison population is the third fastest growing in the country, and the prisons are over capacity. The crowding problem is especially evident at Juneau’s Lemon Creek Correctional Center where half the female inmates live outside, in a tent. Some of them actually like it, but it’s an indication of a problem one state senator is trying to fix.

Seaton Suggests Income Tax for Diversification of Revenue Sources

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

Representative Paul Seaton, a Homer Republican, filed a bill Friday to bring back an income tax to Alaska. Dillingham Democrat Bryce Edgmon co-sponsored the bill.

Villages Seek Yukon, Kuskokwim Salmon Management Change

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Federal Office of Subsistence Management is holding a series of public hearings on requests for expanded federal control of salmon fishing on the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers.

Greenpeace Protestors Board Arctic Rig

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Royal Dutch Shell is seeking a court injunction to remove Greenpeace activists who boarded a vessel carrying a Shell oil drilling rig across the Pacific.

Bethel Faces Big Decision on Local Liquor Licenses

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel residents are urging the city to protest a package store license that's before the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. The Bethel Native Corporation’s Bethel Spirits LLC application was officially filed Monday morning.

Co-op Herring Fishery Means Fewer Boats, Quiet Year In Sitka

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

Most years, the sac roe herring fishery in Sitka means boats filling the harbor, crew members filling the bars, seiners jostling for position within sight of town, and spotter planes in close formation overhead. But this year fishermen voted to abandon the competitive fishery in favor of a co-op. That meant a much smaller footprint, with fewer boats, crewmen, tenders, and spotter pilots. The reason? Low prices for roe, for starters. And a strong US dollar that makes all American exports more expensive.

Alaska Artist Rie Muñoz Dies At 93

Casey Kelly & Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska artist Rie Munoz passed away last night at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau. She was 93.

Historic Auk Totem Pole Being Restored

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

A 74-year-old totem pole that once stood at the Auke Recreation Area in Juneau is being restored for a second time. The Yax té pole had to be taken down in 2010 after it was damaged by woodpeckers and heavy rains. Now it’s getting a new life.