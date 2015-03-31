Alaska News Nightly: March 30, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

APD Stops Short Of Calling Weekend Vandalism Incident A Hate Crime

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

An incident over the weekend in Anchorage has alarmed members of an immigrant community, but officials are stopping short of calling it a hate crime.

Haines Pot Grower Proposes Cannabis Exchange In Light Of New Law

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

In Haines, the borough assembly has decided to wait until the state finalizes legislation before taking any action on local rules on marijuana use and sales.

But some residents aren’t waiting on the legislature.

Alaska Senate Rejects Effort To Preemptively Ban Marijuana Concentrates

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

When Alaskans voted to regulate marijuana, a discrepancy was created where possession of small amounts of the drug was legal and where possession of larger amounts meant higher level felonies. The Alaska Senate has passed a bill to bridge the gap. And in the process, they rejected a controversial effort to preemptively ban marijuana concentrates.

Report: Ship Trouble in the Arctic on the Rise

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

A new report says that as Arctic ship traffic has increased, so has the number of Arctic ship mishaps.

Army Corps Of Engineers Preps For Summer Season

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The Army Corp of Engineers are gearing up for the summer season of projects around the state.

Homer Takes First Step Toward Deep Water Dock Expansion

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

The City of Homer is taking its first step towards a long planned expansion of the city’s deep water dock. Earlier this month, the Homer City Council chose to award R&M Consultants of Anchorage the contract for a study to evaluate the project’s merits.

Legislature Diving Into Anchorage's Violent Crime, Potentially Bringing New Funds

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

With a spike in shootings and homicides in Anchorage since the start of the year, legislators in Juneau heard testimony on Friday about why violent crime appears to be rising. A local problem may bring new state funding for solutions.

Strong King Salmon Catch Means Early Closure For Southeast Trollers

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Southeast Alaska’s commercial salmon trollers are heading back into port now that the winter season has closed. Thanks to strong catches of king salmon on the outer coast near Sitka.

Indigenous Leaders Adapt Western-Style Government While Retaining Traditional Approaches

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Northern indigenous people have adapted to western style government while retaining a traditional cooperative approach to leadership. That’s the finding of Quebec based political anthropologist Caroline Herve’.

‘There’s Nothing Left to Cut’: Fairbanks Assembly Gives School District $800K Boost

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a measure that allows the area school district to keep $800,000 rather than give it back to the borough. As KUAC’s Tim Ellis reports, Assembly members say the action was a small step toward helping the district cope with cuts that district officials have proposed to deal with an $11 million state funding shortfall.