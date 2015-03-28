Alaska News Nightly: March 27, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaska Senate Delays Vote On Pot Legislation

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska Senate has delayed a vote on its signature marijuana bill after saying they need more time to consider an amendment that would largely ban concentrates.

Legislative Analyst Offers Gloomy Budget Outlook

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A standing-room-only crowd gathered yesterday in the capital to watch a special budget presentation that had been discussed in murmurs for weeks. The outlook for the state was somewhere between gloomy and apocalyptic.

Alaskans Testify On Governor's Medicaid Expansion Bill

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Lawmakers took public testimony for the first time Thursday on Governor Bill Walker's bill to expand Medicaid. The public spoke during the last 30 minutes of the House Health and Social Services committee's hearing on HB 148.

Murkowski Adds Federal Land Disposal Measure to Budget

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Environmentalists are saying a budget amendment authored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski could lead to a plundering of treasured federal landscapes. Murkowski’s amendment on federal land disposals was part of a national budget resolution the Senate passed early this morning.

Court of Appeals Affirms Lower Court in Yup’ik Fishermen’s Case

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

The Alaska Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision that Yup’ik Fishermen who fished during a state closure should be charged. The decision was issued today.

Warm Interior Weather Turns Attention To River Breakup

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

This week’s warm weather is turning attention to river break up. National Weather Service hydrologist Ed Plumb is tracking the factors that play into ice flowing out.

Round-the-world Bicycle Traveler Stops Over in Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A South African adventurer pedaled a bike into Fairbanks this week, completing the first leg of a journey that will take him around the world twice over 8 years.

Family of Four Starts 500-mile Trek to Kotzebue

Kristin Leffler, KNOM – Nome

As Iditarod mushers were finishing their 1,000-mile journey, a family of four was just beginning their own trek from under the ceremonial burled arch.

AK: The Middle Ages

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

Feasts, jousting, and medieval dress are just your average afternoon for members of the Society for Creative Anachronism. Participants are dedicated to researching and recreating the arts and culture of pre-17th century Europe. KBBI's Shady Grove Oliver joined the Alaska contingent for its annual Bi-Baronial Collegium in Wasilla and reports it's about values, family, and finding a place to fit in.

49 Voices: Dan Distor of Mountain Village

This week we hear from a Filipino high school student who moved to Pilot Station from Texas with his family when he was a first grader. Dan Distor lives in Mountain Village.